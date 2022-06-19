Struggles of life continue

A man buys a newspaper from Beenish Naqvi, a newspaper hawker. Despite being a widow, she has chosen a hard life, giving much of what she earns to her sisters and brothers who have lost their parents.

Beenish buys newspapers from agents and walks the city’s streets and narrow alleys selling them. She does not like that anybody should take her photo. “How miserable is the life that’s dependent on others,” she says. “I sustain myself by selling newspapers. It is honorable.

She is now in her mid-forties and is the first among four sisters and two brothers. When she was studying in a school, was soon married off, and became a widow at an early age. Her husband’s premature death came as a shock and decided not to remarry.

In 2010, she started working as a weekly newspaper hawker. Farooq Haider Mirza was the owner of the weekly. He recalled how she got started as a hawker.

Her brother-in-law Tariq Jafari took her to meet Farooq Haider Mirza looking for a job for her at the weekly newspaper. “She was in her 20s. I could not find a job for her, as she did not know how to write. I asked them to go home and joked that I couldn’t find her any other job besides that of a hawker,” Farooq Haider Mirza said.

“A few days later, she came to me and insisted on the job of a hawker. We were worried about her but she overcame all the hurdles. She started with 20 copies, and in no time was selling many more copies. Gradually, she began selling daily newspapers. She was well-mannered. Subscribers liked her,” Farooq Haider Mirza added.

She likes to give away her hard-earned income; she has chosen a life of constant struggle. When she comes across someone, particularly women, in need, she also extends a helping hand. She often lends money.

Beenish’s pursuit of a self-reliant, honorable life seldom receives appreciation. Many call her crazy for her ramblings on values and morality, and her seemingly carefree attitude.

“Being born is easy, but living life is difficult. Life is like a boat that has to find a shore,” she says. “I’m a candle that doesn’t know when it will be put out,” she adds.

“She sold more before. Now, because of wider access to the internet and digital news, the demand for newspapers is on the wane. She buys newspapers with cash, and never leaves anyone unpaid. She denies handouts if offered. Rather, she tries to help out whoever is in need,” he said.

Her relatives say, “She is an embarrassment to us. She does not like anybody’s assistance, and neighbours get the impression that her relatives are not helping her. Honestly, it is she who takes care of relatives when needed.”­