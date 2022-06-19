Normal water supply restored in Rawal, Shahzad towns

Islamabad : The civic agency has completed repair work on four tubewells and fully restored the routine supply of water to Shahzad Town and Rawal Town in the capital city.

According to the details, the technical problems in these tubewells resulted in the short supply of water to Shahzad Town and Rawal Town due to which the residents have been continuously registering their complaints with the relevant wing of the civic agency.

The water management wing of the civic agency initiated repair work in which it also changed faulty electric motors that were halting the supply of water in these areas.

Some twenty new tubewells are also being installed in different areas to improve the water supply in the federal capital. The funds worth Rs. 10 million have been designated to repair pipelines in sectors H, I, F, and G series, while Rs. 5 million is being spent to fix lines of tubewells installed in Model Village including National Police Academy, Golf Course, Poona Faqiran, and Sector H of Islamabad.

A senior official of the civic agency has said that they are taking all possible measures to ensure an uninterrupted supply of water in the federal capital.

“When we started receiving complaints in Rawal Town and Shahzad Town then repair work on existing tubewells was started and now both these areas are getting the normal supply of water,” he said.

He pointed out that the measures taken in recent years have helped augment the existing water system to address the water shortage in the city. “The infrastructure for collection, treatment, and transmission of potable water has been revamped,” he said.