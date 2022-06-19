Residents dream of Wasa water supply

Rawalpindi: Though the wait for Wasa water dominates many localities of Rawalpindi city, Mohsin Wali Gali of Fazal Town Phase-I is, mainly worth noting. It is depressing to see this street does not get a regular water supply. Barring major repairs and power shutdowns where a supply tubewell exists, supply is not even once every alternate day.

“One of the main concerns of residents in this street is the installation of electric motors to suck the supply water depriving others of their share of water. Worse, we are yet to see the Wasa men here, despite our repeated complaints,’’ says Mehdi Hasan, a resident of the street.

We have to pay for water each month irrespective of the fact we are not getting Wasa water supply. Everyone who uses Wasa water knows he has to pay the bill every month,” adds Mehdi.

“This month there was no water supply. When you call Wasa managers to see what is going on, they claim the “water main” has broken and they are fixing it. This happens about once every week and sometimes several times a month. I do not know what else to think other than they are benefiting from shutting our water off somehow,” says Esa Naqvi.

“Every time they claim that the water main has broken, when you drive around the location of the tube well you never see any evidence that there are any issues. They claim the water main has developed a fault but we have looked and looked each time there is no water supply, and we find there is never any work going on anywhere, perhaps they are just shutting the water off to the benefit of the tanker mafia,” adds Esa .

“It is not as if it is off for an hour or two that I could possibly deal with, but sometimes they shut it off for weeks or more. When I call the Wasa men they say they cannot do anything but I do not understand how that is so when they are on the city water system. Perhaps, they do not have any rules and regulations, which they should follow,” says Hasan Abbas.

“It is frustrating and not to mention unsanitary conditions when I have to go through most of my day not being able to shower or use the bathroom in my own home. From that standpoint alone, it seems like there should be someone that I can call about the issue. I just do not know who else to contact other than the Wasa men,” says Naseer Zaidi.

Naveed Alvi says, “It sounds like this is planned work, with no notice to the water users. Wasa men do not give notice to users about water interruptions. What if one is taking a shower and suddenly the water stops?”