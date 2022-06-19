 
Sunday June 19, 2022
Rawalpindi

Bike lifter held

By APP
June 19, 2022

Rawalpindi : Police have arrested a bike-lifter and recovered eight stolen motorcycles and other items from his possession.

According to the police spokesman, a team under the supervision of SHO Saddar Bairooni Police Station managed to net a bike lifter who was allegedly involved in several cases registered in different police stations.

A case had been registered against the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

