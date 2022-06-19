Patient facilitation centre opened at CDA Hospital

Islamabad : The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is striving to provide modern and better health care facilities for the residents of Islamabad and is taking various steps in this regard.

This was stated by the CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed while addressing the inauguration of new patient facilitation and registration centre in Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital on Saturday.

According to the details to provide a better and easy registration facility new centre has been equipped with modern IT-based tools boosting and a comfortable sitting area for the patients and their families has been added to the hospital infrastructure.

This start-of-the-art precast structure will have ticketing systems whereas various counters will cater to the different patients. At the direction of the management separate counters have been allocated for elderly and differently abled persons.

Previously there was no such facility available for OPD. This new centre will also handle pharmacy through it.

It is pertinent to mention here that new facilities have been added to the hospital infrastructure in the last few months, which included new rooms and the latest machines for various tests and treatments and boasts facilities like Pakistan's first cochlear implant Centre in the public sector.