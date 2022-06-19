PR again increases fares

LAHORE : Pakistan Railways (PR) Saturday increased fares for the second time in a week that will come into effect on June 21.

In a notification, the PR increased 5 percent fares of passenger trains and 10 percent of freight trains.

The railway officials said the fares were increased for the second time due to a hike in diesel rates by Rs59 per litre. The fares will be applicable across the country from June 21st. Earlier, the PR increased fares from 10 percent to 15 percent.