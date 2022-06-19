Ensure free medicines to cancer patients: CM

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz said that the supply of free medicines to cancer patients will be ensured with continuity; he said this while talking at the agreement signing ceremony between Bank of Punjab and Mayo Hospital to provide free medicine to cancer patients in Punjab.

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz said by providing free medicines to the patients, Allah will be pleased and so will the creatures. Chief Secretary, President Bank of Punjab, Secretary Health and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

The efforts of Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz to provide free medicine to cancer patients in Punjab become fruitful as Bank of Punjab and Mayo hospital signed an agreement in this regard.

Bank of Punjab will transfer cash to the accounts of cancer patients for purchase of free medicines, officials said adding Mayo Hospital and Bank of Punjab reached agreement on money transfer for purchase of free medicines. Bank of Punjab will transfer money to registered cancer patients under Omid Zindagi programme. Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz took notice of murder of Seth Abid's daughter in Muslim Town and sought a report from the Inspector General of Police, Punjab. He also directed immediate arrest of accused. He also said that the case should be investigated with every aspect and justice should be ensured to the family of the deceased. Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz also extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

PA Speaker not sane man: Uzma: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Uzma Bukhari Saturday said Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was not a sane man.

Talking to reporters outside Aiwan-e-Iqbal, she said Pervaiz was using 160 MPAs of the PTI for his own interests. To a question, she said the budget session of Punjab had been convened by the Governor of Punjab and this was a constitutional and legal session. She said they called Sibtain Khan, the opposition leader, to come to Aiwan-e-Iqbal and start the budget debate and he was ready to come but later he refused to come when he got a phone call of someone. She said administrative matters of Punjab could not be postponed at the behest of Pervez Elahi who only wanted to satisfy his ego instead of serving 120 million people of Punjab.