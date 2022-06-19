Court orders auction of defaulters’ properties

LAHORE : A Banking Court on Saturday issued orders to auction two properties of a firm ‘Auto Track’ by July 14.
The Banking Court Judge Malik Munir Ahmed Joya issued the order on the complaint of Bank Al-Falah. The bank's lawyer argued that Halima Humayun, Humayun Yusuf and others had taken a loan in the name of Auto Track and mortgaged a 4-kanal house in Government Employees Society and a 9-marla shop on Lytton Road. The lawyer of the bank further argued that a degree of Rs.246.97 million has been issued against the bank defaulters for non-payment of the loan.
Following the order, court auctioneer Tanveer Ahmed Advocate presented the auction schedule on which the court, after hearing the arguments, fixed July 14 for auctioning the properties of said defaulters.
