ACE begins probe into LCBDA, RUDA scams

LAHORE : Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has started investigation into an alleged corruption in Lahore Central Business Development Authority (LCBDA) and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA).

According to sources, the ACE officials received a complaint that the LCBDA had auctioned plots worth billions of rupees violating the rules.

The ACE sought record from the CEO of LCBDA and Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) to submit complete record regarding corruption in auctioned plots, The News has learnt.

It is worth mentioning that CEO of RUDA and LCBDA is the same person.

The CEO was directed to provide all record before June 20, 2022 so the enquiry could be finalised on merit. He was also asked to provide proof of ownership of land in favour of LCBDA and RUDA. The ACE sought the details of process to acquire/purchase of land by LCBDA. The CEO was directed to provide a copy of the letter that was written to Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Sheikhupura and Lahore for acquisition of land for the project.

When contacted, LCBDA Deputy Director Rizwan Shah said auctions of 256-kanal of land were done on merit.

He denied any corruption in the auctions. He said the department was facing political victimisation.

LCBDA and RUDA CEO Imran Amin said these were open auctions that were held publically. He said his departments did not receive any notification from the ACE.