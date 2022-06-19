LWMC launches pre-Eid cleanliness drive

LAHORE : Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has devised its final plan for Eid-ul-Azha 2022 and a pre-Eid campaign was also started here on Saturday.

In view of the monsoon season and Eid-ul-Azha cleanliness operation, holidays of all town managers and operations staff have been canceled on the instructions of CEO LWMC Rafia Haider.

All operational staff must be present for working round the clock to facilitate the citizens; she said adding that operation staff can be called at any time to deal with any emergency situation in the monsoon.

In order to ensure the extraordinary cleanliness arrangements in the provincial capital Deputy CEO Fahad Mahmood and Operations Officers were active in the field and visiting different areas. Zero waste operation was also being conducted before Eid and in this regard department was ensuring the clearance of open plots, scrapping of roads and desilting of drains from all 9 towns, she stated. Cleaning operation was also completed on main roads of Faisal Town, Dhala Bazaar, Allama Iqbal Road, Garhi Shahu Link, MM Alam Road, Upper Mall, Lower Mall, Ravi Road and other markets. CEO LWMC Rafia Haider further stated that a clean-up operation was also underway at all bus stops in both the towns.

Wasa to install rainwater-measuring gauges: MD Wasa and Commissioner Lahore chaired a high-level meeting to review the arrangements to handle urban flooding in the monsoon season in the provincial capital at Wasa head office here on Saturday.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister Khawaja Hassan Ahmed accompanied by Member Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed and CEO LWMC Rafia Haider also attended the meeting. MD Wasa briefed the meeting about the preparations of the agency for monsoon rains. MD Wasa also took the participants to the Monsoon Control Room established at Wasa head office. Khawaja Hassaan Ahmed gave instructions regarding timely resolution of public grievances. He also directed to keep disposal stations operational during rains and generators should be kept on standby at all disposal stations. He also directed Wasa to ensure quick drainage of rainwater. Khawaja appreciated the performance of Wasa with regard to its preparations for the monsoon as well as the agency’s response after the first pre-monsoon rain occurred at the city on Friday last.