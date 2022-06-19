55-year-old woman raped

LAHORE : A 55-year-old woman was raped by a suspect in Sanda on Saturday. The victim reportedly was going to see her daughter in the morning when the suspect in a street in Sanda on finding an opportunity raped her. Police have arrested a suspect identified as Toti Gujjar in the case and also registered a case. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Fire breaks out in plaza: An incident of fire was reported in a plaza situated on main Boulevard Gulberg opposite Hafeez Centre on Saturday. Reportedly, the fire broke out due to short circuit. Nearby people tried to control it and alerted Rescue 1122. Fire fighters reached the spot on information and extinguished fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident. However, the fire created panic in the people around. Few months back, huge fire in Hafeez Centre and Pace Shopping Centre had gutted hundreds of shops.

Man dies in road accident: A 39-year-old man has died in a road accident in Kahna on Saturday. The victim identified as Imran was riding a bike and when he reached near LDA Road, his bike rammed into a truck. As a result, he received serious injuries that claimed his life on the spot. A police team removed the body to morgue for autopsy and were investigating the matter further.

Worker dies due to heart seizure: A 40-year-old worker has died reportedly due to heart seizure in an under construction building in Defence B on Saturday. Reportedly, the victim was busy in work when he suddenly lost consciousness and fell fainted. The victim died before he could be moved to hospital for treatment. An Edhi Ambulance removed his body to morgue for autopsy. His identity was yet to be ascertained. Police said that they were investigating the matter further.

Female student slapped at PU: A student Saturday allegedly slapped his female classmate over an issue at New Campus of University of the Punjab. The incident prompted a protest by some students of Social Work department of the varsity.

Police later registered an FIR against the student. According to an official of the varsity, the accused ran away after slapping his classmate. He said the varsity administration would take strict disciplinary action against the student.

Stern action ordered: IIG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident of attempted rape and setting a woman on fire in the area of Roshanwala Faisalabad police station and demanded a report of the incident from RPO Faisalabad.

IG Punjab orders stern legal action against detained accused. He directed CPO Faisalabad to investigate all aspects of the incident under his supervision. He directed that the supervisory officers should keep close contact with the victim and should not spare any effort in providing justice.