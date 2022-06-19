Fuuast Senate meeting held after appointment of new VC

The Federal Urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology (Fuuast) on Saturday held the 2nd session of its 48th Senate meeting with the agenda of putting the varsity on the right track after years of administrative crisis.

The newly appointed permanent vice chancellor (VC) of Fuuast, Dr Athar Ata, attended the meeting and introduced an action plan to improve the affairs of the varsity.

Assuring their support to the new VC, the senators in attendance said that there was a need to strengthen the varsity financially and administratively.

However, of the total 10 members of the Fuuast Senate, only six attended the meeting. The senators who were not present also included the representative of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

Some of the senators were of the view that the 2nd session was convened after a delay of six months despite the Fuuast rules that clearly stated that the 2nd session of a Senate meeting had to be held within seven days.

Responding to a question, the Fuuast Senate deputy chairman, AQ Khalil, told The News that as per the prevalent rules of convening a meeting of the Senate, the VC was supposed to request a Senate meeting but during last several months, the previous acting administration did not request for convening a Senate meeting, due to which it took an abnormal delay before the second session.

A report on the selection and appointment process at the varsity, which has been challenged in the Sindh High Court, was also presented at the meeting.