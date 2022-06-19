Estate agency owner shot dead in Surjani Town

The owner of an estate agency was shot dead in a firing incident in Rozi Goth within the limits of the Surjani Town police station on Saturday.

Police said the incident took place when unidentified suspects opened fire on the estate agency owner’s car. As a result, 50-year-old Iqbal Khan was injured and shifted to to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police said the deceased man was a resident of Khuda Ki Basti. His son was also present in the car during the firing incident and remained safe.

Police suspect that the murder might have been a result of a personal enmity or some property dispute. They said they were looking into the case from different angles and had registered a case.

Separately, a young man’s body was found in the Manghopir area and taken to ASH. Police said the victim’s limbs were bound with ropes, while several marks of torture were found on his body. They said the body was taken to the morgue for identification.