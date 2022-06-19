MoU inked for global jobs for Suffa University students

The DHA Suffa University (DSU) has signed an MoU with the Pakistan Academy of Engineering Artificial Intelligence Consortium (PAEAIC) to explore avenues for job placement in the AI field at international level and professional development of students.
The MoU was signed by DSU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Muhammad Afzal Haque and Pakistan Academy of Engineering Executive Secretary Prof Dr Engr Brig (retd) Nasim Akhtar Khan.
Dr Haque said DSU students will greatly benefit from the platform provided by the PAEAIC at global level for their professional growth and career advancement.
Dr Khan said the PAEAIC is a symbol of quality and dignity, and it aims to turn Pakistani students into the world’s best AI experts.
Under this MoU, the PAEAIC’s global outreach network with engineering and IT organisations as well as professionals from Silicon Valley, USA, will offer training opportunities for DSU students to enhance their proficiency and equip them with the necessary skills required to carve a niche in the global job market.
Dr Masood Mehmood Khan from Bentley (Australia), Prof Dr Junaid Zubairi from New York (USA), Musharraf Z Khan, Shahid Mir and Tariq Shaikh participated in this event online.
