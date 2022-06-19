Guard killed for resisting mugging bid

The security guard of a grocery supply van was shot dead for trying to foil an attempt to rob the vehicle and its occupants on Saturday.

Police said the van’s occupants were changing a punctured tyre when unidentified motorcyclists approached them to try to rob them and the van, but the guard tried to fight them off.

Officials said the robbers opened fire on him, adding that he was shot twice and died on the spot. Police said the victim was identified as 42-year-old Luqman Ali. They said his body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.