‘Upset over lawyer’s no show’, UTP attempts suicide

An under-trial prisoner (UTP) attempted suicide on the premises of the city courts, according to the police. They said Muhammad Nabi was being taken to the court of the additional district & sessions judge-V (East) for the trial proceedings when the incident occurred outside Block-F of the judicial complex.

An official said the UTP suddenly started shouting that he was unhappy with his lawyer because he was not showing up at the court to plead his case, adding that he took out a razor blade he was hiding in his mouth to slash his throat and other body parts.

Police managed to overpower the critically injured man with the help of other accompanying accused and took him to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi. Later, an FIR was registered against him at the city courts police station under Section 325 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

The section states: “Whoever attempts to commit suicide and does any act towards the commission of such offence, shall be punished with simple imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine, or with both.”

The man is facing trial in a case lodged at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station under Section 397 (Robbery or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the PPC.