Sindh Games to be held in December, says provincial sports secretary

KARACHI: The provincial secretary sports and youth affairs, Akhtar Inayat Bhurgri, has announced that much delayed Sindh Games would be held in December 2022, as per directives of CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah.

The Karachi School Games would also be held in the same year, he announced while addressing the closing ceremony of a athletics summer coaching camp at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

The summer coaching camp was organised by famous athletic coach Sir Muhammad Talib’s AFS in collaboration with Pakistan Institute of Hockey (PIH).

Total 135 school children participated in the summer camp who were taught basic education of athletics and key fitness related issues in all types of sports.

Akhtar Inayat Bhurgri said that the delay in the Sindh Games was due to pandemic Covid-19, and also due to court issues between the sports associations of the province.

But now, the Sindh Government has finally decided that these games must be held this year. He informed that an appropriate amount of funds for Karachi School Games has been allocated.

Akhater Inayat Bhurgri said that the provincial government is adamant to promote sports, and for this massive development work on the new sports grounds and stadiums are either completed or going on.

The provincial secretary further said that the Sindh Government is doing a lot of efforts to restore the pride of the national game of hockey and is currently providing Rs 10 crore annual grant to Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF).

The provincial government, he said, is also providing a handsome amount of the funds in the reconstruction of Pakistan historic Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Ground.

Akhtar Inayat praised Sir Muhammad Talib’s Athletic Fitness School's services for the society and prayed Sir Talib's marvelous services to continue for sports fraternity. He assured that the sports department would provide all support and help to his AFS for organising such types of summer camps and athletics competitions.

PPP senator Taj Haider also addressed the prize distribution ceremony and hoped that star performers would come out from Athletic School.

Sir Talib also addressed the ceremony and brief audience about the importance of fitness for curing the society to the ailment and other health and mental stress related issues.

Later the provincial sports secretary distributed the certificates and shields among the school children who participated in the summer camp.