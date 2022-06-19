Berrettini to meet Krajinovic in Queen’s final

LONDON: Reigning champion Matteo Berrettini will defend his title on Sunday against Serb Filip Krajinovic after both advanced in the rain-interrupted semi-finals at the Queen’s Club ATP grass-court tournament.

The 10th-ranked Berrettini, the champion in Stuttgart last week, beat Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands 6-4, 6-3 on Saturday to show his form with just over a week before the start of Wimbledon.

Berrettini next meets Krajinovic who is bidding for a maiden career title after easing past former Wimbledon runner-up Marin Cilic, a Queen’s winner in 2012 and 2018, 6-3, 6-3.

Berrettini and Krajinovic have met twice before with the Italian winning both on clay including the final in Budapest two years ago.

The 26-year-old has returned strong following three months out, and is targeting his seventh tour-level crown and fourth on grass.

“It was a really tough match,” said Berrettini.

“We stopped for the rain. I had a lot of chances. It was windy again and really tough to play but I definitely think it was the best match of the week, so I am really happy and looking forward to the final.”

Berrettini left his 29th-ranked opponent no chance, despite struggling to convert his break points, managing just three of 15 obtained.

Delayed by an hour due to the showers after the scorching heat of the last few days, the match had to be interrupted again at 6-4, 3-2 and break point to follow in favour of Berrettini, to the great displeasure of his rival.

Despite a 28-minute weather delay, the solid serve, heavy forehand strikes and excellent footwork of the Italian made the difference in one hour thirty minutes.

Krajinovic saved six break points to dispatch seventh seed Cilic in 80 minutes, having not won a match on grass before this week.

“It is an unbelievable feeling,” said the 30-year-old who will bid for his first title after four runner-up finishes.

“I can’t believe I am in the final. Before this tournament I had never won a match on grass.

“I would come here and win just one or maybe two matches, but now I am in the final. It is a dream come true. It is traditional and an honour to play here in front of you guys. It is a dream for me.”

“Let’s see. I am just going and enjoy,” Krajinovic said when looking ahead to the final.

“I have nothing to lose, so let’s see. I will enjoy and see what happens and of course give my best.”