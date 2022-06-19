Dominant Bagnaia takes pole position for German MotoGP

SACHSENRING, Germany: Francesco Bagnaia continued his domination of the Sachsenring track on Saturday by taking pole position at the German MotoGP.

Italys Bagnaia will start Sundays race at the top of the grid with reigning world champion and current overall leader Fabio Quartararo of France in second.

This is the third pole position of the season for Ducati rider Bagnaia, who is fifth overall in the championship standings and 66 points behind Quartararo.

Bagnaia kept his cool as temperatures exceeded 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in the shade, soaring to 50 degrees on the track. “We did a great job today in these conditions, its very hot and tomorrow it will be even hotter,” said Bagnaia.

Frenchman Johann Zarco secured the third spot at the front of the grid for the 10th MotoGP race of the season.

Less than a tenth of a second separated the three fastest riders.

“Im very happy to be on the front row, our pace is pretty good, the only question is which tyre to use, but we are in a good position,” said Quartararo.

Spains Aleix Espargaro, currently second overall, Italian Fabio Di Giannantonio and Australias Jack Miller make up the grids second row. Bagnaia has been in irresistible form all weekend and clocked a fastest time of one minute, 19.931 seconds in qualifying on Saturday.

The Italian set a new track record on Friday, then took turns with Spains Aleix Espargaro lowering it further on Saturday morning.

“I was surprised to start a weekend like this, but the good feeling grew from session to session and now I feel very comfortable,” Bagnaia said. Before his arrival in Saxony, the Sachsenring track record had been held by Marc Marquez of Honda, who has won the German MotoGP every year it has held since 2013.

With the Spaniard sidelined after surgery on his arm, the absence of the six-time MotoGP world champion opens the door for Bagnaia.

“Its good for us that Marc isnt here this weekend – its one more podium place to take and maybe make history by taking a win to follow on from him,” joked Bagnaia.

Despite taking part in Friday and Saturdays practice sessions, Suzuki rider Alex Rins will sit out the German MotoGP on Sunday due to a fractured wrist he suffered earlier this month at the Catalan MotoGP.

Doctors had given Rins the green light to race at Sachsenring, but he opted not to ride in Saturdays final session, his team said in a statement.