Azhar to play for Rapids in RLC

KARACHI: Pakistan Test cricketer Azhar Ali is set to play for the Rapids in this summer’s Royal London Cup competition, the Worcestershire cricket club announced on Saturday.

Azhar initially joined Worcestershire to play red-ball cricket in the County Championship. Azhar’s record in Test cricket is formidable, with more than 7000 runs at an average of 43. He has scored 6278 runs at an average of 47.20 with 17 hundred and 36 half-centuries. He has now agreed to also be part of their squad for the 50-over competition throughout August -- a huge boost to the Rapids’ hopes of glory.

Azhar said: “I’ve enjoyed the first two and a half months with Worcestershire and been delighted to contribute to a good start in the Championship.

“We have fought hard, gained a couple of wins, and showed great determination to earn draws which are also important, and are in contention for the second half of the season,” Azhar added.

“There are some fine players in our squad, and we have the capabilities to do well,” Azhar said.