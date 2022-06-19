Oil from Russia?

A false narrative is a story that isn’t real. A false narrative is a “story that you perceive as being true but has little basis in reality”. Spreading a false narrative is conveying a story that isn’t real. A false narrative is a “subtler and more dangerous form of misinformation”. A false narrative is a lot more dangerous than fake news.

Question: Why do political parties create false narratives? Answer: To avoid facing mistakes. Question: Why do political leaders spread false narratives? Answer: Political leaders fabricate stories about other political leaders in order to “pass the blame for one’s own errors – and to avoid the responsibility of changing. It is easier to fabricate a story where someone else is to blame than to confront tough things.”

If a political party’s narrative is not ‘aligned with reality, the party’s future could be in danger’. A false narrative is a lie – and a lie has no legs to stand on. Because a lie has no legs to stand on, it is unsustainable. A political party continuously trying to brand itself through storytelling is a bad idea, because bad ideas are not sustainable.

We were going to buy Russian oil at a 30 per cent discount? The truth is that we have not signed any MOU to buy Russian oil. The truth is that Russian oil has always been traded at a deep discount way before the Ukrainian war. The truth is that none of our major oil refineries can refine Russian oil in large quantities (without upgradation). The truth is that we do not have rubles to buy Russian oil (Putin made it a requirement). The truth is that we do not have the foreign exchange reserves to buy Russian oil. The truth is that Iranian oil is available at a 50 per cent discount but we cannot buy Iranian oil because of sanction-related complications. The truth is that 62 million barrels of unsold Russian crude oil are sitting in vessels at sea.

The PTI’s other false narratives include: bringing back $200 billion of looted wealth; five million houses; ten million jobs; chicken-egg schemes; $20 billion Saudi investment; massive oil reserves in Kekra; Reko Diq to pay off all foreign debt and the now infamous American conspiracy.

The truth is that the PTI has no strategic narratives – all it has is false narratives. The PTI’s current stream of narratives is incongruent with the reality – and if narratives are incongruent with the reality they will fail, sooner or later. The truth is that a political narrative is the ‘most persuasive form of communication’ but it must not be incongruent with the reality. The truth is that false narratives can have serious economic implications.

Imran Khan must avoid branding through mere storytelling, because that is temporary. Imran Khan must focus on branding based on reality, because that is permanent. Imran Khan must avoid stories that have no basis in reality. Imran Khan must avoid trying to ‘shape facts’ through storytelling, because that will only have a short-term impact. Imran Khan must avoid ‘artificiality of storytelling’. Imran Khan must avoid false narratives, because false narratives are transient. Imran Khan must focus on strategic narratives, because strategic narratives are perpetual.

