Hypocrisy much?

Pakistan has finally received some good news: it will soon be out of the grey list of the FATF. Both the PTI and the PDM are taking credit for this success. It seems plausible that the PDM cannot take credit for this achievement as it has been in government for only two months. But, according to Imran Khan, the two-month-old incumbent government of Shehbaz Sharif is responsible for the current economic mess including a rise in fuel, electricity and commodity prices, the rupee devaluation, etc. Isn’t it a glaring contradiction?
Malik ul Quddoos
Karachi
