Measures for relief

This refers to the letter, ‘Where do they go?’ (June 18) by Muhammad Asim Jamal. The writer has aptly described the behaviour of our politicians who have the habit of making several promises before coming to power, only to dishonour them. Before assuming office, the PM used to say that he would bring relief to the people. Two months have passed, and yet he could not deliver on his promises.

It is common to see politicians blaming each other for the country’s problems. A sitting government always blames the previous one for ruining the country’s economic health. The same practice is being repeated by the coalition government as it is constantly criticising the PTI for its mismanagement instead of focusing on its own performance. The people need relief packages from the sitting government, and it is disheartening that the current rulers are not paying attention to our problems.

Bakhtiyar Phullan

Turbat