Wrong policies

A few months back, PDM parties were accusing the PTI of causing unbearable inflation, and now the PTI is accusing the PDM of the same. In reality, every party needs to be blamed for the uncertainty our country is currently facing. Our leaders spend more than the country can generate in revenues. Instead of starting productive projects, they focus on temporary fixes. As a result, we find ourselves in an economic meltdown every few years resorting to schemes like ‘Qarz Utaro Mulk Sanwaro’. As soon as the dire economic conditions improve slightly, we are back to the old ways that bring us to the doorstep of the IMF and some friendly countries.
The current coalition government seems to be helpless in controlling inflation, dealing with electricity shortages, or maintaining law and order. Unless politicians and top officials become role models of simplicity and work together for the betterment of the country, the nation will never be able to get out of the debt trap and the vicious cycle of inflation.
Raja Shafaatullah
Islamabad
