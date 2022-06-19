Save the hills

Recent cases of wildfires in the Margalla Hills, Islamabad show the dangers of global warming. These fires are unusual because the capital city has not been recording alarmingly high temperature levels. The fires are a clear sign that we are suffering from a dangerous shift in our weather patterns.
It is time the Ministry of Climate Change took some urgent steps to save the Margalla Hills.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
