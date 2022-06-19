For the third time in the last 20 days, the Shehbaz Sharif government has dropped another petrol bomb on the people who were already under a huge financial burden. The surge in fuel prices will bring more financial difficulties for ordinary people.

It is shocking that just a few months back, the current ruling parties were leading anti-inflation rallies and protests across the country. And now they cannot reduce the prices of essential commodities. If the coalition government wants to get the people’s support in the next general elections, it should introduce policies which can reassure voters’ confidence.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot