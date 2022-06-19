Power woes

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) regulates the country’s power sector. Nepra officials must answer this question: how is it possible that a country whose total power generation capacity is 41,400MW and where the maximum energy demand is 27,000MW is facing severe loadshedding?
An average of eight-hour-long loadshedding means that the country is producing only 18,000MW, which is 56 per cent less than our generation capacity. Why is Nepra allowing this blatant mismanagement that is costing our nation so much?
Shahryar Khan Baseer
Peshawar
Pakistan has finally received some good news: it will soon be out of the grey list of the FATF. Both the PTI and the...
This refers to the letter, ‘Where do they go?’ by Muhammad Asim Jamal. The writer has aptly described the...
This refers to the letter, ‘Without water’ by Aqsa Soomro. It is true that the looming water crisis poses an...
The current government is facing a big problem of the rise of the US dollar. Ever since the PDM came to power, the...
A few months back, PDM parties were accusing the PTI of causing unbearable inflation, and now the PTI is accusing the...
Recent cases of wildfires in the Margalla Hills, Islamabad show the dangers of global warming. These fires are unusual...
Comments