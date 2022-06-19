Power woes

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) regulates the country’s power sector. Nepra officials must answer this question: how is it possible that a country whose total power generation capacity is 41,400MW and where the maximum energy demand is 27,000MW is facing severe loadshedding?

An average of eight-hour-long loadshedding means that the country is producing only 18,000MW, which is 56 per cent less than our generation capacity. Why is Nepra allowing this blatant mismanagement that is costing our nation so much?

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar