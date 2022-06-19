Govt urged to cut interest rate

ISLAMABAD: The government should lower interest rate, check dollar costs, and cut petroleum prices to beef up the country’s economy, United Business Group (UBG) of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) demanded on Saturday.

Presiding over a meeting, FPCCI chairman Shahzad Ali Malik said an urgent plan was needed on war footing to increase industrial products in coming years to give a boost to export.

He was of the view that once export level increased, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other monetary bodies would become flexible for rupee valuation besides curtailing widening trade deficit, which in turn would make it easier to utilise remittances for repayment of loans, he added.

He stated that increase in the interest rate also raised cost of capital resulting in reduction of investment within the economy as well as slowing down growth rate of the economy overall, which also curbed inflation.

Regarding increasing prices of petroleum products, he said it would lead to higher inflation, increase in budget deficit, and downward pressure on exchange rate. These factors would increase cost of products and make it difficult for the country to compete in global markets, especially with neighbours, he feared.

Malik urged the government to ensure ease of doing business, take stakeholders into confidence, and provide solace to the business community.