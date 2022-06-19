Stocks to feed on likely IMF loan ‘breakthrough’

KARACHI: Stocks had a stellar outgoing week on government’s ‘tough steps’ towards an IMF deal, while a breakthrough in talks with the multilateral lender next week

could put the market in a hyperdrive, analysts said.

“Pakistan has fulfilled all the requirements to reenter the IMF programme -elimination of petroleum subsidies, hike in electricity tariff, and budgetary measures- and the government is opting to further expand revenue measures,” Arif Habib Ltd (AHL) said in a weekly market report.

It said these measures were expected to fetch Pakistan the next tranche of $1 billion. “Hence, we expect the market to be positive in the coming week,” it said and added, “However, continuous rupee depreciation against greenback will raise concerns over inflation.”

The AHL analysts said the market opened the week on a negative note amid concerns over the dissatisfaction expressed by IMF upon the measures taken in Federal Budget 2022-23, whereby the market plunged 1,135 points in a single session on Monday.

“After the bloodbath, the market sentiment turned positive amid expectation of the exclusion of Pakistan from FATF’s grey list,” said the report.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday cleared Pakistan on all action plans but said a visit to verify progress on countering financing of terrorism and money laundering could lead to its removal from countries under increased monitoring. The financial crime watchdog said Islamabad had substantially completed its two action plans, covering 34 items, as it seeks to get off the list where it has been since 2018.

"Pakistan is one step away from exiting the grey list, God willing," the minister, Hina Rabbani Khar, told a news conference in Islamabad.

Further sentimental boost came from the news regarding China’s agreeing to roll over loans worth $2.3 billion to Pakistan and extending further assistance by $2.5 billion to $2.8 billion.

The government increased the prices of petrol and diesel by Rs24.03/litre and Rs59.16/litre, respectively, completely eliminating the remaining subsidies, fulfilling one of the major conditions of the IMF.

However, the rupee continued to depreciate throughout the week against the dollar, closing at Rs208 (lowest level ever), while SBP reserves dropped to $8.99 billion.

The market closed at 42,141 points, up by 126 points or 0.3 percent week-on-week. Average volumes clocked in at 174 million shares, up 3 percent week-on-week, while average value traded settled at $25 million, up 16 percent week-on-week.

Foreign selling clocked in at $1.91 million compared to a net sell of $0.42 million last week. Major selling was witnessed in banks ($1.4 million) and fertiliser ($1.1 million).

On the local front, buying was reported by companies ($10.5 million) followed by individuals ($5.8 million).

Sector-wise positive contributions came from E&P (116 points), cement (90 points), OMC (80 points), power generation (56 points), and engineering (51 points). Major supporting stocks were HUBC (51 points), PSO (50 points), POL (36 points), PPL (32 points), and OGDC (31 points).

Sectors that contributed negatively included commercial banks (263 points), chemical (34 points) and technology (33 points). Stocks that dented the index were UBL (75 points), MEBL (71 points), BAHL (46 points), MCB (44 points) and SCBPL (34 points).