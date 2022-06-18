Pak taekwondo teams set to feature in Korean events

KARACHI: A Pakistan taekwondo contingent will leave for South Korea on June 20 to feature in the 7th Asian Poomsae, the 25th Asian Kyorugi and the Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championships 2022. The events will be held from June 22 to July 2.

A seven-member kyorugi squad includes Mazhar Abbas, Hamzah Omar Saeed, Muhammad Iqbal, Haroon Khan, Shahzaib Khan, Fatma-Tuz-Zuhra Khawar and Zoya Sabir.

The three-member poomsae team carries Muhammad Wasim Jawed, Shahzaib Ahmed and Flower Zaheer.

Pakistan Taekwondo Federation's (PTF) president Lt Col (retd) Wasim Ahmed and CEO Omar Saeed will also accompany the squad.

They will also attend the Asian Taekwondo Union (ATU) General Assembly meeting on June 22.

The Asian poomsae event will begin at Chuncheon City on June 23 while the 25th Asian Taekwondo Kyorugi Championship will be held from June 24-27.

The 2022 Chuncheon Korea Open International Taekwondo Championship will be held from June 29 to July 5.

The poomsae kukkiwon coach Master Seongoh Choi of Korea and three other poomsae players Mohmmad Waseem Jawed, Shahbaz Ahmed and Flower Zaheer will stay after the event to attend training camp for 15 days. They will return on July 17.

Syed Sadaqat Hussain is the team manager while Faisal Nadeem Butt is the trainer. Yousef Karami of Iran is the head coach for kyorugi fighters.