Pakistan claim third spot in ODI rankings

LAHORE: Pakistan overtook Australia to secure the third spot in the latest International Cricket Council's (ICC) ODI rankings.
The Aussies lost the third position after a 26-run defeat against Sri Lanka in the second ODI of the five-match series, held in Sri Lanka.
The Babar Azam-led Pakistan are now sitting at number three with 106 points, behind New Zealand and England, who are at 125 and 124 ratings points, respectively.
Earlier, Pakistan had surpassed India to take the fourth spot after securing a clean sweep over West Indies in the three-match ODI series at the Multan Cricket Stadium.
It must be noted here that Pakistan has benefited greatly from its series win over the West Indies, as the squad has moved up in the ICC Super League rankings and is currently fourth in the points chart.
Earlier, Pakistan cricket had reached another landmark achievement when left-handed batter Imam-ul-Haq overtook Indian legend Virat Kohli in the ODI rankings to claim the second spot.
However, Babar Azam sits at the top spot currently. For the first time in ODI cricket, two Pakistan batters are in the top two positions in the rankings.
