Camp for Sri Lanka series likely to be set up in Pindi

ISLAMABAD: The training camp for the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka is likely to be established at the Pindi Stadium in the last week of June.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has in principle decided to select a comparatively better weather-friendly venue to establish the camp for the two-match series -- the dates are yet to be finalised.

“In all the probabilities, the training camp for the two-match Test series will be established at the Pindi Stadium starting from the last week of June. Pindi is one of the venues where all the facilities are available and has got comparatively better weather for the training. It is hoped that the short training camp would be of around two weeks of duration,” a source in the committee when approached said.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board has yet to finalise the dates for the two-match Test series to be played for the ICC Test Championship. ‘The News’ however has learnt that the series could be organised starting from the second week of July.

“Hopefully, within the next few days, the PCB would be in a position to finalise the dates of the Tests in coordination with the SL Board. The Board in Sri Lanka is facing some venue issues that are expected to be resolved within a week’s time. Hopefully, the series could get underway anytime from the second week of July.”

The Sri Lankan Premier T20 League is set to start from July 31. “By the time the T20 League starts in Sri Lanka, the two Test matches would already have been played. So in all probabilities, these matches will be over by July 28.”

Meanwhile, the selectors are set to name the team and backup players within the next few days.

“We are already late in naming the team for the series but that is only possible once we get the final dates from Sri Lanka Board. Once we receive dates for the two-Test matches, the team will be named.”

Pakistan are facing a hectic international schedule ahead. Following the series against Sri Lanka, the Pakistan team will play three-match One-Day series in Holland before moving back to Sri Lanka for the T20 Asia Cup. By that time England team would be waiting back home for the seven-match T20 series following which Pakistan are to figure in the T20 tri-series to be held in New Zealand.

The T20 World Cup is the next stopover for Pakistan starting from October 18 in Australia following which international season back home will get underway. Besides England, New Zealand and West Indies are to visit Pakistan in 2022-23 for Test and One-Day Internationals.