Aimal set to return to Taichung Bank in September

KARACHI: Pakistan volleyball team captain Aimal Khan is set to return to Taichung Bank, a Taiwanese club, next season as the country's highly professional spiker has entered into a deal with his former club which he first represented in 2014-2015 season.

The Taiwan league, generally called Enterprise Volleyball League (TVL), is handled by the Chinese Taipei Volleyball Association.

“Yes, I have signed a deal with Taichung Bank and am very happy with the way the club recalled me after a few years,” Aimal told 'The News' in a formal interaction.

Aimal late Thursday night moved to Dubai from Islamabad in order to apply for Taiwan visa for the seven-month long season which will begin in the middle of September this year.

“Yes, it's a long season,” said Aimal, who has been playing professional leagues since 2013 when he made his debut for an Oman club.

Aimal was happy with the contract, saying it will help him keep fit for national duty. “It's a great development and I am thankful to Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) which allowed me to go to Dubai and get Taiwan visa despite the fact that a national camp is in progress,” he said.

Taichung Bank won the 2015 Asian Men's Club Volleyball Championship, beating Qatari club Al-Arabi in the final and qualified for the 2016 FIVB Volleyball Men's Club World Championship.

Aimal has also to his credit two stints each in Thailand and Qatar Leagues besides having played one season each in the Oman, Maldives, Saudi Arabia and UAE leagues.

During the season with Taichung Bank, Aimal will be allowed to be back for national duty. “Yes, it's flexible. I can play for Pakistan when there is any assignment during my league commitment,” Aimal said.

Eyeing a medal in the Islamic Games, the captain said that Pakistan team is passing through tough training these days at the POF Wah.

“We are training very well for the Islamic Games where we can finish at the victory podium,” Aimal said.

“The Brazilian coach Cristiano Rodrigues Campos is good and a plus point about him is that he is young and also plays with us. He has the ability to keep the boys engaged. Their skills are being enhanced. He has worked a lot on the fitness of the boys,” Aimal said.

Besides Islamic Games, Pakistan senior team is also set to feature in the AVC Cup to be held in Chinese Taipei from August 7-14. And almost in the same dates Islamic Games will be held. There are chances that the country's volleyball governing body (PVF) will decide to send mostly the Under-20 lot to the AVC Cup which will also help those boys get some match practice ahead of the 21st Asian Men's Under-20 Volleyball Championship slated to be held in Riffa, Bahrain, from August 22-29.

And the senior team is more likely to be fielded in the Islamic Games pencilled in for August 9-18 in Konya, Turkey. “We came agonisingly close to taking medal in the last Islamic Games held in Baku in 2017. And this time inshaAllah we will do our best to claim a medal,” Aimal said.

“This time, too, we will try to go to Konya a few days in advance which will help us play a few warm-up games which is very important before high-voltage slots. Let's see how it goes,” he said.

Aimal was very happy with the accommodation and food facilities being given to the players by the PVF during camp.