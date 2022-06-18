Pakistan lose but qualify for finals

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan lost the ITF Asian-12 and Under Team Competition final against India 1-2 in Kathmandu (Nepal) Friday.

Despite loss in the final, both India and Pakistan have qualified for the finals of the Asian 12 and Under to be played in Nur Sultan (Kazakhstan) in the last quarter of 2022.

PTF President Salim Saifullah Khan congratulated the team on reaching the finals and qualifying for the Asian Championship.Results: Final: Boys’ singles: Tavish Pahwa bt Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-3, 6-3; Abubakar Talha bt Fazal Ali Meer 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.