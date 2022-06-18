Navy leading in national shooting

KARACHI: Navy consolidated their lead on the fourth day of the 29th National Shooting Championship at PN Shooting Range here on Friday.

In the individual category of 50m Free Pistol event, Navy’s Shahzad Akhtar scored 540 points to win gold medal.

Army’s Gulfam Joseph scored 537 points for silver medal and Army’s Kaleemullah scored 536x9 to claim bronze medal.

In the team category of the said event, Navy scored 1607 points to earn gold medal while PAF and Army scored 1599 and 1582 points, respectively, to win silver and bronze medals.

In the individual category of 25m Pistol event for women, Army’s Anna Ibtisam scored 609 points to clinch gold.

Navy’s Mehwish Farhan and Rasam Gul scored 602 and 599 points, respectively, to take silver and bronze medals.

In the women team category, Navy scored 1689 points for gold medal and Army scored 1649 points to take silver medal, while Wapda won bronze medal with the score of 1574 points.

At the end of the day four, Navy with 12 gold, seven silver, and eight bronze medals is on the top while Army with four gold, nine silver, and three bronze medals is in second position.

Sindh with two gold and one bronze is on third place and PAF with one silver and four bronze medals is on number four.

WAPDA with one silver and two bronze medals took fifth position while FRA, Punjab, and Balochistan could not win any medals yet.

The 29th edition of national shooting championship is being held at PN Shooting range from June 10-20 for both junior and senior categories.

Army has already won the national junior shooting championship held from June 10-12.