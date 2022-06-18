Shah urges to make collective efforts for sports' lost glory

KARACHI: The Director General of Karachi Development Authority (KDA) Syed Muhammad Ali Shah, who is also the patron of Sindh Softball Association (SSA), has said that they have to make collective efforts at individual and institutional levels to regain lost glory in various sports disciplines at international level.
“The players who win laurels for the country at international level must be honoured at the government level and by private organisations to encourage them in their endeavors to achieve the best results in future as well," he said at a function organised by Softball Federation of Pakistan at its office in connection with the World Softball Day.
“KDA will play a pivotal role for not only improving the existing infrastructure of softball in the country but will also ensure steps for the well-being of the players,” he observed.
He said that players of Karachi team, which won the title of 7th Inter-Divisional Softball Championship in Hyderabad recently, will be honoured at a grand reception to be held in Karachi soon.
