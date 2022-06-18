UET research projects approved

PESHAWAR: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has approved 11 research projects of the University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar under the National Research Programme for Universities.

A press release said UET Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain gave away certificates of appreciation to the recipients at a meeting.

The UET’s Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) had organised the meeting to honour the faculty members, who received the grants for their respective projects.

The HEC had invited applications for the National Research Programme for Universities. The HEC selected 11 research projects of the UET Peshawar.

The vice-chancellor appreciated the efforts of faculty in putting up successful proposals that would help generate revenue for the university. Director ORIC Dr Nasru Minallah said the university would benefit from these projects in terms of retaining revenue of Rs13 million as 15 percent of the total grant cost was issued to the host university.