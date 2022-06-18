KP debt liability remains Rs331 billion, says minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance and Health Taimur Saleem Jhagra, while retaliating against opposition statements regarding exaggerated figures of KP debt, has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Disbursed Loan Liability on June 30, 2022 is Rs331 billion as reflected in Debt Statistical Bulletin on page 23 of the budget.

He said that since these are foreign loans, hence they are converted at an exchange rate of PKR/USD of 175, and this exchange rate is communicated by the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Islamabad.

He said that there is no domestic debt liability against the provincial government as of July 1, 2022. He added that foreign currency is used for the financing of specified developmental projects under an agreement between the KP government and federal government.

He said that the re-lending terms and conditions of the foreign loans to the provincial government are the same as those agreed upon by the federal government with foreign lenders.

He reiterated that the loans borrowed are long-term concessional loans, for which interest rates range from 0.75% to 2% for development projects and programmes.

“The tenor of these loans is between 20 to 25 years with grace periods of 5 to 10 years. During the grace period, only interest is charged, whereas there are no principal repayments,” he explained.

Referring to the return of loans, the finance minister said that during the current financial year 2021-22, the government of KP has repaid Rs12.155 billion on account of principal repayments and paid interest of Rs2.5 billion.

Most of these loans are taken for various sectors including transport, energy and power, urban and rural development, roads infrastructure, health, and education.