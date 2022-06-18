Students of Gajju Khan Medical College excel

PESHAWAR: The Gajju Khan Medical College Swabi has achieved satisfactory results as its students of first batch secured 100 per cent success rate in MBBS professional examination results.

All 80 medical students of the college have passed the MBBS annual examination.

All three female students of the college got the first three positions.

Urooj with 1359 marks obtained 1st position, Shadab second with 1,337 and Minahel by obtaining 1316 marks got 3rd position.

This is stated to be the first time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa history that the first batch of Medical College obtained 100% results, Dr Shams, Dean GKMC said.

Khyber Medical University (KMU) announced the results of Final Professional Annual Examinations 2021 in which 80 students of the first batch of Gajju Khan Medical College participated and all were declared successful. In the said examinations, 10 public and 7 private sector medical colleges of the province participated. A total of 1817 students appeared in the exams, including 80 students from Gajju khan Medical College.

On the success of the first batch, Dean Gajju Khan Medical College Prof. Dr. Shams-ur-Rehman congratulated all the faculty members on this remarkable achievement and said that the success of the 2016/17 batch students was due to the hard work of the faculty members and students.

He said that it was the first time in the history of the province that the students of a medical college 100 percent succeeded. The credit goes to the esteemed members of the Board of Governors.