Improving economy: Bilour asks govt to consult business community

PESHAWAR: A senior leader of the Businessman Forum, Ghazanfar Bilour, has expressed concern over the deteriorating economic situation and high prices of petroleum products.

Speaking at a meeting, he noted that the process of industrialization had been halted in KP and elsewhere in the country while business and commercial activities were affected owing to prevailing circumstances.

Ghazanfar Bilour, who has served as president of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), said the prices of petroleum commodities were being hiked frequently, while the Pak rupee was rapidly depreciating against the dollar.

The businessman said trade deficit, circular debts along with electricity, and gas crisis were growing with each passing day, leading to a depressing situation and bringing the national economy on the verge of a complete collapse.

He believed that industrial growth had stagnated whereas a decline registered in the country’s exports as well as imports.

Ghazanfar Bilour said confusion and uncertain situations prevailed in the country.

He felt that the rulers did not have any clear policy and programme to pull the country out of the present crisis, and that was causing unrest to the general masses.

The former FPCCI chief observed the spiralling price hike had made the life of the common man miserable.

Ghazanfar Bilour stressed the need for framing independent economic policies to prevent the country from an economic bankruptcy. He called for taking chambers and the business community on board.

He accused the federal coalition government of putting the country’s economy at stake at the behest of the International Monetary Fund.

Due to the lack of electricity and gas supply, Ghazanfar, he said, industrial activities had been halted in Peshawar and elsewhere in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which had triggered massive unemployment.

He said the proposals by all chambers had not been incorporated in the federal budget for Financial Year 2022-23, which reflected a non-serious attitude of the incumbent government towards the resolution of the business community issues.

Ghazanfar Bilour said if the government wanted to put the national economy on the right track, it should consult chambers and the business community before framing economic policies.