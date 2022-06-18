LG reps in Bara want powers restored

BARA: The representatives of local government here on Friday staged a protest against the amendment to the Local Government Act.

They urged the government to restore their powers by withdrawing the recent amendment to the law. Led by Tehsil Chairman Mufti Muhammad Kafeel Afridi, the village and neighbourhood councillors had gathered outside the Bara Press Club to protest the amendment to the Local Government Amendment Bill.

Zahidullah Afridi, Shoaib Afridi, Amir Mohammad, Javed Afridi, Sultan Mir, Rahim Afridi, Abbas Khan and others participated in the protest.

Mufti Kafeel said that a five-member committee had been formed under Mayor Peshawar Zubair Ali to decide the next line of action against the amendment.

He said the local government representatives would move the court to reclaim their powers. He said that more protests would be staged on the call of the five-member committee. Zahidullah Afridi said the powers should be restored to the local government representatives to enable them to resolve the problems of the people at the grassroots.

He said the councillors would continue making efforts to make the government withdraw the amendment to the act. “We will not rest until the government withdraws the amendment to the act,” he vowed.