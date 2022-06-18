LG reps to launch agitation against curtailment of powers

MANSEHRA: The chairmen of village and neighbourhood councils from across Mansehra and Peshawar on Friday decided to launch a street agitation against the curtailment of their powers by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government.

“The government, through an amendment in the Local Government Act, has shrunk our powers which is unacceptable to us. We are going to launch a street agitation and also move the court of law against it,” Israr Khan alias Phool, the chairman of the city’s neighbourhood council, told a gathering attended by the village and tehsil councillors.

The chairmen of most of the 193 village and neighbourhood councils of Mansehra and Peshawar attended the gathering to decide their future line of action.

They also adopted a resolution demanding the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s provincial government to restore their powers envisioned by the Local Governments Act 2019, which was amended in 2022.

“The government wants to capture all the powers and financial affairs, which are bestowed to the village and neighbourhood councils’ chairmen by the Act and this is why it amended the rules and regulation to curtail our powers,” Khan said. The chairman-elect said that their counterparts in the districts where the elections were held in the first phase also approached them to join them in their protest.

“We will also take part in the protest taking place in Peshawar against the withdrawal of chairmen’s powers,” Khan said. Speaking on the occasion, Peshawar city’s neighbourhood council’s chairman Mian Mohammad Wali said that the government held village and neighbourhood councils elections on the non-party basis and now curtailing their powers and they would challenge in Peshawar High Court. “We are going to protest in Peshawar against the amendments today (Saturday),” he added.