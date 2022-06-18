Police carry out search operation near Babusar top

MANSEHRA: The police on Friday launched a search and strike operation for the safety of tourists near Babusar Top in Kaghan valley.

A contingent of police led by the deputy superintendent of police, Balakot, Siraj Khan led the operation and also met with the tourists.

“We wouldn’t allow anybody to disturb the law and order in the area linking Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with Gilgit-Baltistan,” the official said.

He said that the police department had already made its Ghatidas and other posts functional for the security of tourists and passengers travelling between Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan via Mansehra-Naran Jalkhad road.