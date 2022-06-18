QWP rejects hike in POL prices

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao has rejected the recent increase in the prices of the petroleum products.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said the government should cut its non-development expenditure and provide some respite to the have-nots in the wake of rising inflation.

Sikandar Sherpao said the poor people were already grappling with skyrocketing inflation and the increase in the POL prices would make life miserable for them.

He said the previous government was following the diktats of the International Monetary Fund and was least bothered to take into account the problems being faced by the commoners. The QWP leader said the incumbent government was also adding to the woes of the people. He asked the government to honour the pledges made to the residents of the merged districts. He said that funds should be issued to the merged districts or else it would create a sense of alienation among the tribal people.