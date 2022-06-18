CDA to change road alignment to bypass graveyard

Islamabad : The completion of the much-awaited Margalla Highway is likely to see the light of the day in the next few months as the board of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) reached a decision during a meeting on Friday.

The mega project, the contract of which was awarded to the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) was hitting snags due to the existence of an old graveyard in the right of way of the highway near Shah Allah Ditta village and the project was experiencing delays.

However, the CDA Board on Friday decided to change the alignment of the Margalla Highway by 300 to 400 meters to bypass the graveyard.

The meeting approved a plan that the highway would take a curve towards the right. However, the CDA would have to compensate owners of built-up properties located on the right of way of the curve.

The sources said that the CDA chairman has directed Member Estate to resolve the issue in a week’s time.

Previously, there were different options for building a flyover and tunnels under consideration before the authority.

An official associated with the project said that so far 70% of work on the Margalla Highway which starts from Sangjani and ends at Sector D-12, had been completed. “We will complete the project in three months once we get possession of the land for the curve which has been planned to bye pass the graveyard,” he said.

The CDA board also approved regularization of 140 employees of lower scale up to BPS-12 in the light of the report of a committee that besides others also included the Director Generals of Audit/Accounts and Services.

These employees were appointed on daily wages over 10 years back, but their services could not regularized due to age factors and other issues.