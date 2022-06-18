Minister resolves Pakistani expat’s complaint

Islamabad : Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development Sajid Hussain Turi said that overseas Pakistanis are the backbone of the country's economy and incidents of harassment of overseas Pakistanis would not be tolerated under any circumstances and would not allow any kind of victimization of any overseas Pakistani.

“The Ministry for Overseas Pakistanis and I my self is responsible for protecting the rights and assets of overseas Pakistanis as number of complaints of seizure of their lands and other assets are being received,” he said after his visit to Tariq Market F-10/2 to personally redress the issue of an Overseas Pakistani where he issued orders to remove the illegal occupants within three days.

The owner of the plaza is UK based Pakistani who has built a plaza with an investment of millions of rupees in the country but an illegal Dhaba has been built in front of the plaza due to which the plaza is closed.

Applicant Zaeem Taj said that shops were not being rented out due to the Dhaba which CDA has declared illegal and to be demolished

Talking to the media, Sajid Hussain Turi said that overseas Pakistanis desire to invest their hard earned money in their own country but hindrances are created for them adding that now no mafia will have the courage to rob and harass overseas Pakistanis.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister Sajid Hussain Turi in a detailed meeting with Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shehzad Khan Bangash in Peshawar discussed various issues including law and order situation and development projects in the province, especially in Kurram district.