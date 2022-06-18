 
Saturday June 18, 2022
Islamabad

Guard killed

By Our crime correspondent
June 18, 2022

Islamabad : A security guard of a bank at Aabpara Market was gunned down, while the other security guard on duty has disappeared from the scene, the police said.

The guard has been identified as Syed Naqqash Hussain Shah. An FIR has been lodged on the complaint of the victim’s brother.

