Blackmailer held

Islamabad: Cyber Crime Circle (CCC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a person on charges of blackmailing, harassing, and threatening a woman, the FIA spokesman said on Friday.

The woman lodged a complaint with the CCC Islamabad, in which she blamed the accused for sexually harassing her frequently and forcing her to maintain an illicit relationship with him. She said that he shared her photographs and videos on social media and threatened that he would continue sharing her photos and videos till keeping relations with him.

A team of CCC conducted a trap raid and arrested the accused with evidence and objectionable stuff he was using to blackmail the lady. The CCC has recovered the mobile phone from the accused and sent it in for forensic examination. Further investigation is underway, the spokesperson concluded.

Meanwhile, the anti-human trafficking circle (AHTC) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested a person involved in human trafficking, the spokesman for FIA said

A person lodged a complaint with the AHTC saying that he paid Rs1 million to the accused who trapped him in a handsome offer that he could manage his residency and job in the United Kingdom but soon after getting the money, he disappeared from the scene without fulfilling his promise.

Additional Director AHTC, Zubair Ahmad Shaikh initiated an inquiry and constituted a team under the supervision of Mohammad Mushtaq, an investigation officer of the AHTC to trace and arrest the accused. The team, consequently, got him and lodged FIR against him and started further investigation.