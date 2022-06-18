Trash removed from areas around Faisal Mosque

Islamabad: The cleanliness work around Faisal Mosque has been initiated with an aim to ensure a neat and clean environment for visitors.

According to the details, the local administration took notice of the reports regarding the presence of trash and litter in green belts and footpaths around Faisal Mosque mainly due to those visitors who ignore directives and throw waste material in the open.

The cleanliness work on the lawns, footpaths, and other green areas around the mosque continued throughout the day and the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad was personally monitoring all this work.

A large number of visitors daily come to the areas around Faisal Mosque and it is usually seen that they leave behind plastic bottles and other waste material without caring about the cleanliness of the area.

The relevant authorities have issued directives to the visitors time and again but still most of the time they are found ignoring them.

The people belonging to different sections of the society also raised the issue of the sanctity of the mosque because it is not a recreational place.

Tariq Sial, a resident of Islamabad, said it is extremely disappointing that when someone pays a visit to Faisal Mosque a lot of garbage and trash is seen on the surrounding lawns and on the floors.