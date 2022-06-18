Girl abducted, brother tortured

LAHORE:A girl was abducted while her brother was tortured over offering resistance in the Hanjarwal area. The mother of the victims registered a complaint before police that around five to six suspects had abducted her daughter who worked at a house as maid. Her brother was escorting her to work when the suspects intercepted them. A case was registered. DIG Ops Suhail Chaudhry took notice of the incident.
